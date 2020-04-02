Emerson acquires American Governor

Emerson (EMR +3.0% ) has completed the purchase of American Governor Company, building on company’s technology capabilities and expertise in the renewables and power industry

American Governor Company is a leader in technologies and services for hydroelectric turbine controls, with a global footprint exceeding 1,500 customer locations.

“This important addition of a highly-respected hydropower company will enable us to provide comprehensive solutions to our power customers, from generating consistent hydropower to providing the industry’s leading control system to safely and efficiently manage power operations”, stated Bob Yeager, President of Emerson’s power & water solutions business.