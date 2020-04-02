Boeing confirms buyouts, sees 'years-long' recovery

"We're in uncharted waters," says Boeing (BA -0.4% ) CEO Dave Calhoun, outlining a voluntary layoff plan that allows eligible employees who want to exit the company to do so with a pay and benefits package.

"When the world emerges from the pandemic, the size of the commercial market and the types of products and services our customers want and need will likely be different. We will need to balance the supply and demand accordingly as the industry goes through the recovery process for years to come."

About 44% of the global aircraft fleet is now in storage, according to Cirium travel industry data, while Jefferies sees the potential for widebody jetliner production tumbling 60% over the next three years.