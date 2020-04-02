Facebook launches Messenger app for desktop

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is the next out with a video chat product enhancement, launching a Messenger app for desktops so people can use their computers to better keep in touch.

The company says it noticed more than doubled usage by people using a desktop browser for audio/video calling over the past month.

Now the new app (for macOS and Windows) will sync chats across mobile and desktop and otherwise bring Messenger features to a larger screen, including unlimited and free group video calls.