Sandstorm Gold reports Q1 prelim sales

Sandstorm Gold (SAND +8.3% ) reports the company sold ~13,400 attributable gold equivalent ounces with interim revenue of $21.3M, during Q1 2020.

Preliminary cost of sales of $4.2M resulted in cash operating margins of ~$1,280 per attributable gold equivalent ounce.

The Company renews its normal course issuer bid after the existing NCIB expires on April 4, 2020.

The current NCIB provides Sandstorm with the option to purchase up to 13M shares; under the renewed NCIB, Sandstorm may purchase up to 17.2M shares representing ~10% outstanding shares

Purchases under the renewed NCIB may commence on April 6, 2020, and will terminate by April 5, 2021.