Restaurant Brands warns on comparable sales drops

Restaurant Brands International (QSR +0.0% ) is out with a SEC filing to update on the business amid the pandemic. Key points are highlighted below.

"In North America, substantially all of our restaurants remain open, however operations are primarily limited to Drive-thru, Takeout, and Delivery."

"In Latin America, some markets have closed most restaurants and the restaurants that remain open across the region may have limited operations including Drive-thru, Takeout and Delivery."

"In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, several major markets including Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom have closed restaurants, and the restaurants that remain open across the region may have limited operations including Drive-thru, Takeout and Delivery."

"In Asia Pacific, some markets have closed most restaurants and the restaurants that remain open may have limited operations including Drive-thru, Takeout, and Delivery."

"Currently, more than 90% of our restaurants in China are once again open with comparable sales that have improved but remain lower than prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

"We currently estimate that comparable sales for the three months ended 31-Mar-20 against the prior year period declined by a percentage in the mid-single digits for Burger King, declined by a percentage in the low double digits for Tim Hortons and grew by a percentage in the low twenties for Popeyes."

"We currently expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will impact our comparable sales and results of operations for the three months ending 30-Jun-20 more significantly depending on the duration and scope of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

SEC Form 8-K

Source: Press Release