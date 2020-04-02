Trump expects 10M-barrel oil production cut announcement soon - CNBC

Pres. Trump tells CNBC he spoke to Russia's Putin and Saudi's Mohammed Bin Salman and expects the two countries to announce a 10M bbl/day production cut and potentially a 15M-barrel cut.

The Saudis are now calling for an "urgent" OPEC+ meeting "in response to the request of the U.S. president."

The news has sent the stock market averages spiking higher: S&P 500 +2.4% , Dow +2.2% , Nasdaq +1.8% .

Crude oil prices, which already were surging, push to highs of the day: WTI +16.1% to $23.58/bbl, Brent +14.5% to $28.34/bbl.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, BGR, DWT, GUSH, BNO