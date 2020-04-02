Stocks bounce back from lower open

S&P 500 gains 2.4% , Nasdaq rises 1.6% and the Dow adds 2.1% and oil rallies after President Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a truce on their oil price war.

That seems to offset the news that initial jobless claims doubled from a week ago.

Crude oil gains 16% to $23.54 per barrel; gold climbs 2.7% to $1,633.50 per ounce.

Treasurys edge down, with the 10-year yield rising 1 basis point to 0.59%.

Energy ( +9.6% ), materials ( +2.7% ) and utilities ( +2.4% ) lead the advance among S&P 500 industry sectors, while health care ( +0.9% ) and real estate ( +0.9% ) rise the least.

U.S. Dollar Index advances 0.4% to 100.02.