Stocks bounce back from lower open

S&P 500 gains 2.4%, Nasdaq rises 1.6% and the Dow adds 2.1% and oil rallies after President Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a truce on their oil price war.
That seems to offset the news that initial jobless claims doubled from a week ago.
Crude oil gains 16% to $23.54 per barrel; gold climbs 2.7% to $1,633.50 per ounce.
Treasurys edge down, with the 10-year yield rising 1 basis point to 0.59%.
Energy (+9.6%), materials (+2.7%) and utilities (+2.4%) lead the advance among S&P 500 industry sectors, while health care (+0.9%) and real estate (+0.9%) rise the least.
U.S. Dollar Index advances 0.4% to 100.02.
Equities are mixed across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 and DAX are roughly flat; FTSE rises 0.3%, CAC 40 +0.6%.
