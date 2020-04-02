Ukraine-based case against Maxar is dismissed

An arbitral tribunal has issued a final decision in favor of Maxar Technologies (MAXR +2.2% ) related to claims asserted against it by a Ukrainian customer, dismissing the customer’s claims in their entirety.

At issue was sticky situation over a satellite system contract following the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation in 2014. In addition to dismissing the customer’s claims in their entirety, the tribunal awarded the company costs and attorney's fees.

Maxar has recorded a reserve related to this case and will provide an update on accounting treatment of that reserve in its Q1 earnings.