Union Gaming sees upside on Eldorado Resorts ahead of merger

Union Gaming says it remains convinced that the high-profile merger between Eldorado Resorts (ERI -3.3% ) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -1.4% ) will go through.

Analyst John DeCree notes the strategic rationale for why the merger made sense to begin with remains unchanged, pointing to the combination of the industry's best recipe for driving revenue through the system (Caesars Total Rewards) with ERI's industry-leading formula for realizing operating efficiencies. The merger is seen closing in late May or early June.

The new price target on Eldorado from Union Gaming of $33 is based off an estimation of casinos being closed for two months and 2021 EBITDA running at 90% of 2019 levels.