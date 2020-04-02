Apache, Total report 'significant' oil find offshore Suriname

Apache (APA +28.1% ) and Total (TOT +8.5% ) say they made their second significant oil discovery this year off the coast of Suriname, at the Sapakara West-1 well on Block 58.

Sapakara West-1 was drilled to 20.7K ft. and successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets.

In January, the companies announced a significant discovery offshore Suriname at the Maka Central-1 well, also on Block 58.

Apache, which is Block 58's operator and a 50-50 partner with Total, says it has identified at least seven distinct play types and more than 50 prospects within the block.