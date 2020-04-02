Cboe Global lists actively-managed, semi-transparent ETFs
- Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.1%) lists the first actively managed, semi-transparent ETFs in the U.S. — the American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) and American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV) — on the Cboe BZX Exchange.
- American Century Investments will use Precidian Investments' ActiveShares methodology, which will allow American Century to deliver its actively-managed investment strategies without the daily holdings disclosure requirement of fully transparent ETFs.
- "Semi-transparent ETFs also enable asset managers to take advantage of the liquidity and tax-advantage benefits of the ETF structure, while keeping their strategy hidden to protect shareholders," Cboe said in a press release.
- State Street (STT +2.7%) is named ETF servicing agent and authorized participant representative for American Century Investments’ new range of semi-transparent, actively managed ETFs.