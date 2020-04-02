Synalloy reports Q1 metal shipment and bookings

Synalloy's (SYNL +1.9% ) Q1 shipments for the Metals Segment was up 3.6% Y/Y on a pounds basis

Bookings and backlogs were up from 2019 levels by ~30% on a pounds basis and 19% on a dollars basis.

Specialty Chemical Segment shipments were down 7% on a pounds basis, but total revenues increased 2.6% on a dollars basis, due to favorable product mix shift

Additionally, the company will suspend manufacturing operations at its Palmer of Texas business, effective April 1, 2020; though SYNL will retain few employees at this facility until further notice.