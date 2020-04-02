Hoth up 24% on advancement of COVID-19 vaccine

Thinly traded nano cap Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH +23.6% ) jumps, albeit on below-average volume, in reaction to its announcement that its joint venture entity with Voltron Therapeutics, HaloVax, has inked an agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital's Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) to co-develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Animal testing will start within the next 30 days. Proof-of-concept data should be available in three-to-four months.

VIC's self-assembling vaccine platform, VaxCelerate, was originally tested for Lassa fever. It is exclusively licensed to Votron for COVID-19. It has two elements: a fixed immune adjuvant (designed to boost the immune response) and one variable element for immune targeting. According to creator Mark Poznansky, Director of VIC, if COVID-19 mutates, say to COVID-20, then VaxCelerate can "exchange the warhead" of the vaccine for use against the new virus.