Goldman launches $300M COVID-19 relief effort

To support communities and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Goldman Sachs (GS +2.4% ) commits $275M to create a Small Business Stimulus Package and a $25M COVID-19 relief fund to support communities.

The Small Business Stimulus Package includes $250M to provide emergency loans to small businesses across the U.S. and $25M in grants to Community Development Financial Institutions and other mission-driven lenders to increase capacity, hire additional staff, and expand infrastructure.

The relief fund will distribute grants to assist health providers, provide assistance to vulnerable populations, provide economic relief to reduced and lost work, support medical research, and support children and families affected by school closures.

Additionally, Goldman will match non-partner employee contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts up to $5M total.