Department store malaise at a peak

Dillard's (DDS +3.8% ), Nordstrom (JWN +1.0% ), J.C. Penney (JCP -3.9% ) and Kohl's (KSS +0.1% ) all traded at a new 52-week low earlier in today's session before recovering a bit. Macy's (M +6.8% ) managed to avoid carving out a new low and is up nicely, but is still off 72% YTD.

It isn't a great surprise that Credit Suisse calls department stores the "worst positioned" in retail due to high debt levels and low mixes of discretionary costs to cut. Consumers also appear to be peeling back on apparel spending in favor of food, household items and tech news.