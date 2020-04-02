Atlantic upgrades 'oversold' Disney, seeing 24% upside

Running counter to Guggenheim's more bearish take from today, Atlantic Equities is upgrading Disney (DIS +0.9% ) to Overweight, saying the stock is now oversold.

It's acknowledging a fairly broad hit to the company's businesses - materially cutting estimates for fiscal 2021 and 2022, assuming less fresh content and a significant ad decline on the media side, and a delayed opening to theme parks.

But based on valuation it's upgrading from a Neutral stance.

It's set a price target of $119, implying 24% upside.