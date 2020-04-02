TD Bank has no plans to change dividend, CEO says

Add Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +1.2% ) to the list of banks that expects to maintain its dividend even as many banks suspend stock buybacks amid COVID-19 uncertainty.

via Bloomberg.

"TD has no plans to change its dividend policy at this time," CEO Bharat Masrani said at the bank's annual meeting.

The company has fielded 60K mortgage deferral requests since the COVID-19 relief program by Canadian banks started, he said.

So far, TD hasn't seen a "dramatic" deterioration in loan portfolios yet, he said.

“We entered this period with considerable strength and a strong capital position,” Masrani says in the webcast meeting. “We continue to be in a position to support the recovery that will follow this crisis”