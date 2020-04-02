Edgewell Personal Care announces new $425M revolving credit facility

The new credit facility, expandable under an accordion feature, will provide for a five-year revolving line of credit and will bear interest at a range of 1.50% - 2.25% over LIBOR, depending on the net leverage level of the Company.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC +7.4% ) intends to use the net proceeds from the new credit facility for general corporate purposes.

The Company had a net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.0 times (Dec. 31, 2019).

The Company also says that all of its manufacturing and distribution facilities are fully operational.

Press Release