Apogee Enterprises up 15% post Q4 results

Apogee Enterprises (APOG +15.0% ) Q4 sales declined by 2.7% Y/Y to $337.1M; with Architectural Framing Systems sale of $153.16M (-10% Y/Y); Architectural Glass sales of $98.33M (-5% Y/Y); Architectural Services sale of $73.35M (+11% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical sale of $21.46M (-10% Y/Y).

Architectural Framing Systems backlog increased by 14% Q/Q to $432M, and Architectural Services backlog increased by 9% Q/Q to $660M.

Q4 Gross margin expanded by 1,020 bps to 22.9%; and operating margin recovered by 891 bps to 4.6%.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $29.75M (-29.8% Y/Y); and margin declined by 340 bps to 8.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities in FY20 was $107.3M, an increase of 11% Y/Y; and Free cash flow of $56M.

Company reduced its total debt to $218M, compared to $251M at the end of Q3.

Company says all of its architectural segments continue to operate, while Large-Scale Optical segment is seeing reduction in near-term customer demand. They are assessing the potential impact of COVID-19 outbreak on business and evaluating actions to react to changing market conditions. In light of this uncertainty, they will not be providing annual guidance for fiscal 2021.

Previously: Apogee EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (April 2)