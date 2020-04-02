Banks stand to make billions from small business rescue package - FT

Under the $350B in loans being offered to U.S. small businesses as part of the massive $2.2T coronavirus relief package signed last week, banks will be earning fees from the federal government that could amount in the billions.

The Small Business Administration will offer the loans through banks and credit unions to businesses employing fewer than 500 people.

The fees that the banks will get varies by the size of the loan; they'll get a 5% fee for loans under $350K, 3% for loans of $350K to $2M; and 1% for loans larger than $2M.

Therefore, at the lowest rate, all banks offering the loans would get about $3.5B total.

Agents, such as attorneys or accountants, who help prepare documents, can also claim some of the lenders' processing fee, the FT reports.

Only federally insured banks and credit unions will initially be eligible to make the loans.

It's unclear if online lenders and fintechs would be allowed to participate, the FT said.

