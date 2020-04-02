Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Mansfield stainless steel mill

Clveland-Cliffs (CLF +2.8% ) says it will idle the AK Steel electric arc furnace flat-rolled stainless steel mill in Mansfield, Ohio, the latest casualty of coronavirus-related auto industry shutdowns.

The mill operates two EAFs and a thin slab continuous caster with a production capacity of 751K st/year along with a hot rolling mill to produce ferritic and martenistic grades of stainless steel commonly used in automotive applications.

The company earlier this week idled the integrated flat-rolled carbon steel mill at its Dearborn Works near Detroit due to the falloff in automotive demand.