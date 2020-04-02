Dynatronics down 27% on FQ3 miss, guidance withdrawal

Nano cap Dynatronics (DYNT -27.4% ) slumps on 50% higher volume in reaction to preliminary fiscal Q3 sales of $13.6M - 13.9M, below consensus of $14M and down 5 - 7% from a year ago. Consensus EPS is ($0.04).

Management attributes the shortfall to COVID-19 disruptions and has withdrawn its sales guidance for fiscal 2020, adding that fiscal Q4 results will be negatively impacted. It is implementing cost-cutting measures to mitigate expected losses.

Current FQ4 consensus is a loss/share of ($0.03) on sales of $14.9M.