Live Nation -5.8% as Jefferies restrains target

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) is 5.8% lower today after Jefferies kneecapped its price target, pointing to profound implications for live entertainment.

The bullish firm cut its target to $48 from $85 - which after recent declines still implies 31% upside.

Everyone knows large-scale shows have been postponed around the world; the hard part is sorting out the recovery trajectory, Jefferies says, since safety concerns aren't going away anytime soon.

But Live Nation is in the best relative position, sporting numerous positives including brand, technology, management and resources. The firm expects a break-even year before a muted recovery in 2021.

While sell-side analysts are Bullish, Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.