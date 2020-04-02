Mask demand outstrips production capacity, 3M CEO says

3M (MMM +1.6% ) has doubled production of its N95 masks, considered the gold standard by medical workers and public health officials, but the "demand we have exceeds our production capacity," CEO Mike Roman tells WSJ.

Most of the N95 masks that 3M produced previously were used to protect factory workers from metal shavings and other hazards, but Roman says 90% of the masks that 3M sells now are going to medical workers.

By mid-March, 3M doubled mask production to nearly 100M per month globally, including 35M per month in the U.S. at plants in South Dakota and Nebraska, and Roman says the company wants to double its global mask production over the next year.