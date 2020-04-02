Chanos covers Luckin short, warns on "virus" names

Appearing on CNBC, Jim Chanos takes a victory lap ("avoid Chinese companies like the plague") on Luckin Coffee (LK -73.6% ), telling viewers he used today heavy-volume plunge to cover his short. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), he says, remains one of his fund's largest short positions.

He also remains short Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Dunkin (NASDAQ:DNKN), and QSR (NYSE:QSR).

As for where he's seeing some excess now, Chanos warns on "virus" stocks - think names like Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

He's also not a fan of the "gig" companies like Uber (NYSE:UBER), noting "you and I" are paying for their unemployed drivers, but the firms never paid into unemployment as the drivers were kept on as independent contractors.