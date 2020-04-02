FDA relaxes standards for blood donations amid COVID-19

Addressing the "urgent and immediate need" for donated blood during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has issued new guidance relaxing its recommendations for acceptable donations.

The deferral period has been truncated to three months from 12 months for male donors who have had sex with another man, female donors who have had sex with a man who had sex with another man, donors with recent tattoos and piercings and donors who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas.

Its finalized 2020 guidance will allow the reentry of donors who spent time in certain European countries or military bases in Europe who were previously considered exposed to the risk of transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (a neurodegenerative disorder caused by ingesting an abnormal protein in tainted meat).

The agency says blood collection centers are not mandated to follow the relaxed recommendations.

