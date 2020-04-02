Alamos Gold pulls guidance after suspending Mulatos operations

Alamos Gold (AGI +8.9% ) says it is suspending operations at its Mulatos mine in Mexico until April 30 and extending the suspension at Island Gold in Ontario for an additional two weeks.

As a result of the stoppages and potential for further interruptions, the company is withdrawing guidance for 2020 production, cost and capital.

Alamos says operating activities at the Young-Davidson mine in Ontario have not been affected, with the lower mine expansion on track to be completed in June 2020.

The company says its balance sheet has $215M of cash holdings after drawing down $100M on its $500M revolving credit facility "out of an abundance of caution."