Cybertruck talk picks up

Tesla's (TSLA -2.4% ) Cybertruck is in the spotlight this week even with the debut not expected until late next year.

An unofficial crowdsourced list posted by the Cybertruck Owners Club forum showed over 600K orders for the next-gen truck, while Carbuzz reports the Cybertruck is being redesigned due to safety concerns.

On that development, Wedbush's Dan Ives has a thought. "With the Cybertruck not slated to hit the road for another few years, typical redesigns are par for the course as the engineers and designers finalize the specs," notes the analyst. "Tesla will be keeping the core Mad Max design and blocky unique look, which is the focus of Tesla loyalists," he adds.

Tesla's share price has been on a wild ride in 2020, including a run to $968.99. Tesla is still up 12.55% YTD after the pandemic sell-off.