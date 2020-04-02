Pretium Resources issues corporate update

Pretium Resources (PVG +3.4% ) says that the Brucejack Mine continues to operate, and there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Brucejack.

Only personnel necessary to support gold production will continue to work at the mine, and consequently, all capital projects and expansion drilling have been halted with crews demobilized.

Gold production will be prioritized over development, and the mill will operate at reduced production rates should the ore supply be insufficient to operate at 3,800 tonnes/day

At March 31, 2020, cash on hand was ~$40M, with an additional $16M remaining undrawn on the revolving credit facility.