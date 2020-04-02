Unilever seen as recession, soap play

Barclays does a reset on Unilever (UN, UL) after factoring in pandemic repercussions and a potential recession.

"Our UW view was premised on top-line concerns and a mass-market portfolio not geared into growth areas (i.e., travel retail, Chinese cosmetics) and in categories that looked to us to be commoditizing (i.e., hair care). We also saw a resurgent P&G as a thorn in its side. Although some of our concerns have not gone away, we do feel Covid-19 changes the investment case. Unilever is the biggest soap company in the world and consumer interest in sanitation is unlikely to wane. Its mass market portfolio should do well in the event consumers look to down-trade in a global recession."

The firm moves to an Equal-weight rating on Unilever after having the consumer products stock lined up at Underweight.