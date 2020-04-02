KBW sees near-term trade opportunities in two P&C insurers

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields views Allstate (ALL +0.4% ) and Progressive (PGR +4.6% ) as near-term positive trade opportunities on expectations that auto insurance claims will fall as people drive less due to social distancing efforts.

Upgrades Everest Re Group (RE +3.8% ) to Outperform from Market Perform and Travelers (TRV +1.8% ) to Market Perform from Underperform.

Downgrades Willis Towers Watson (WLTW +3.8% ) to Market Perform from Outperform.

Adjusts EPS estimate and target prices for its property & casualty coverage, "mostly reflecting lower reinvestment rates, persistent or accelerating commercial and reinsurance rate increases, reduced economic activity, underwriting exposure to coronavirus-related claims, equity market volatility, and reduced share repurchases."

For ALL and PGR, "We expect significant — possibly enormous — near-term personal and commercial automobile underwriting outperformance as social distancing, quarantining, and self-isolation translate into much lower overall driving and hence lower auto insurance claims."

The RE upgrade comes after 34% YTD stock decline vs. -23% for S&P 500 and as Shields expects commercial insurance and reinsurance rate increases "to persist — if not accelerate — throughout 2020" and sees near-term exposure to virus-related claims to be "very manageable."

Says initial concerns about TRV's Y/Y core underwriting margin pressure within personal lines and workers comp "no longer seem appropriate."