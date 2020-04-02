Wheaton withdraws production guidance but says well positioned

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +3.4% ) pulls 2020 production guidance due to temporary shutdowns announced by some of its mining partners to combat the coronavirus.

Wheaton says operations of its partners currently are up and running with the exception of Voisey's Bay, Constancia, Yauliyacu and Peñasquito.

Wheaton says the current commodity price uncertainty "highlights the benefits of the low-risk, high-margin nature" of its business model.

The company says it is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies including dividends, citing its $104M of cash holdings combined with $1.1B of available capacity under its $2B revolving credit facility as pf year-end 2019.