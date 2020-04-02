Mortgage lenders brace for record wave of delinquencies

As many as 30% of Americans with a home mortgage, or 15M households, could stop paying if the U.S. economy stays closed through the summer or later, estimates Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's.

Some borrowers may get some breathing room, as the government is allowing borrowers with federally backed loans to delay payments for as long as 180 days.

Mortgages that aren't backed by the federal government don't fall under the forbearance plan.

In any case, mortgage servicers may end up facing a liquidity crunch. They're still required to pay bondholders even if homeowners skip payments.

“If a large percentage of the servicing book — let’s say 20-30% of clients you take care of — don’t have the ability to make a payment for six months, most servicers will not have the capital needed to cover those payments,” Quicken Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner told Bloomberg News an interview.

Bank of America (BAC +1.9% ) said it has allowed 50K mortgage customers to defer payments so far, including some loans that aren't federally backed.

Even if the economic turmoil persist, the government is likely to find a way to prevent foreclosures in order to avoid major damage to financial markets, said LendingTree Chief Economist Tendayi Kapfidze.

“I expect policy makers to do whatever they can to hold the line on a financial crisis,” Kapfidze said. “And that means preventing foreclosures by any means necessary.”

ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS