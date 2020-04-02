Norsk Hydro to cut investment, postpone dividend amid COVID-19 outbreak

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY +0.2% ) is cutting costs and investments, and postponing a decision on whether to pay a dividend for 2019 due to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The planned restart of a 95,000 tonnes per year aluminium production line at Hydros's Husnes plant in Norway, has been postponed, and is expected to commence not before Q3 2020

Hydro will reduce its planned capital expenditure for the rest of 2020 by 25%, corresponding to a cut of NOK2 B, resulting in capex estimate of ~NOK 7.5B - NOK8 B