Japanese automakers halt production in local market

Apr. 02, 2020 1:55 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM), HMC, NSANY, MMTOF, SZKMFTM, HMC, NSANY, SZKMF, MMTOFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Toyota (NYSE:TM) will suspend production at five plants across Japan tomorrow in reaction to the slower demand amid the pandemic.
  • Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) have also signaled plans to halt production in Japan. Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMF) has already halted output at all of its plants and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) has partially suspended the assembly of light vehicles.
  • "Japanese automakers have solidified their financial performance after the financial crisis of 2008, and are now quite prepared for emergency circumstances," maintains Tokai Tokyo Research Institute senior analyst Seiji Sugiura.
  • The nine major automakers in Japan are seen having enough cash on hand to cover around two months of revenue on average.
