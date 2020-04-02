Japanese automakers halt production in local market
- Toyota (NYSE:TM) will suspend production at five plants across Japan tomorrow in reaction to the slower demand amid the pandemic.
- Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) have also signaled plans to halt production in Japan. Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMF) has already halted output at all of its plants and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) has partially suspended the assembly of light vehicles.
- "Japanese automakers have solidified their financial performance after the financial crisis of 2008, and are now quite prepared for emergency circumstances," maintains Tokai Tokyo Research Institute senior analyst Seiji Sugiura.
- The nine major automakers in Japan are seen having enough cash on hand to cover around two months of revenue on average.