Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) estimates revenues to decline by 9% for FY2020 in reported terms, and by 12% in organic terms due to Covid-19 impact.

Current Operating Profit to decrease by 20% to 25% in reported terms and by 25% to 30% in organic terms for the year.

The company anticipates a greater decline in organic sales in 1Q21 than in 4Q20.

The company has around €300M of excess cash, on top of its estimated needs, as of the end of March 2020.