Constellation Brands Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 02, 2020 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.