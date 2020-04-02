Argus sees RxBar boosting Kellogg

Argus reiterates a Buy rating on Kellogg (K -1.8% ) in a fresh look at the food manufacturer after the pandemic.

"While we remain concerned about the company's challenging operating environment, we expect it to benefit from cost-savings initiatives, as well as recent acquisitions, including RxBar, which makes protein bars with a few simple ingredients. The company is also changing its geographic focus to emerging markets and planning to accelerate growth in its MorningStar Farms brand of plant-based meats," sums up Chris Graja on the bullish take.

Argus assigns a price target of $70 to Kellogg to 17% upside potential for shares.