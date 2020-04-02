Baird's 'Life After Coronavirus' call tackles comms, media picks

A Baird team call among its technology-team analysts - "Life After Coronavirus" - highlighted a number of key takeaways for communications/media, with an emphasis on longer-term changes.
Those themes include the lasting nature of the shift to remote work, accelerated e-commerce and cashless transactions, and a speed-up in the shift to over-the-top media.
COVID-19 should accelerate the ongoing shift from linear video to over-the-top, the firm says, with Netflix (NFLX -0.4%) seen as a key beneficiary (with ancillary opportunities for content delivery firms like Akamai (AKAM +1%) and Fastly (FSLY +1.7%)).
There's short-term disruption in Internet/entertainment issues: Pain for those exposed to brand advertising (like Twitter (TWTR -3.2%) and Snap (SNAP -0.9%)), as well as e-commerce for apparel and high-ticket items; short-term benefits for desktop Internet and online multiplayer games. But longer-term structural change will benefit streaming video and VR, along with e-commerce, digital wallets, enterprise cloud, and online health/telehealth.
And the pandemic has demonstrated the power of cloud communications solutions and remote work, the firm says: "the early innings of a $60B-plus global [total addressable market]," tapping increased videoconferencing, team collaboration, and shifting phone/contact center capabilities to the cloud. Long-term beneficiaries there include some more obvious ones so far (Zoom (ZM -10.3%), Slack (WORK -7%)) as well as RingCentral (RNG +2.8%), Five9 (FIVN +2%), Twilio (TWLO -3.2%), 8x8 (EGHT -3.2%), Vonage (VG +0.4%) and Bandwidth (BAND +0.2%).