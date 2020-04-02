Baird's 'Life After Coronavirus' call tackles comms, media picks

A Baird team call among its technology-team analysts - "Life After Coronavirus" - highlighted a number of key takeaways for communications/media, with an emphasis on longer-term changes.

Those themes include the lasting nature of the shift to remote work, accelerated e-commerce and cashless transactions, and a speed-up in the shift to over-the-top media.

COVID-19 should accelerate the ongoing shift from linear video to over-the-top, the firm says, with Netflix (NFLX -0.4% ) seen as a key beneficiary (with ancillary opportunities for content delivery firms like Akamai (AKAM +1% ) and Fastly (FSLY +1.7% )).

There's short-term disruption in Internet/entertainment issues: Pain for those exposed to brand advertising (like Twitter (TWTR -3.2% ) and Snap (SNAP -0.9% )), as well as e-commerce for apparel and high-ticket items; short-term benefits for desktop Internet and online multiplayer games. But longer-term structural change will benefit streaming video and VR, along with e-commerce, digital wallets, enterprise cloud, and online health/telehealth.