CIOs expect lower PC, higher security spending - Instinet

In a semiannual Instinet survey of 50 CIOs, 46% expect a coronavirus-related decline in IT spending this year. Twenty percent of those surveyed expected IT spending to grow.

The survey was for March, and all but 10 of the responses came after March 11, after social distancing but before full lockdowns spread.

The majority of CIOs expected PC cuts, while slightly less than half see declines in AI and servers.

Security was considered a higher priority by 86%, and 68% would prioritize cloud spending.

Instinet says the survey favors Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the cloud market.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) could take hits in the decreased PC spending. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) would feel the impact of the AI pullback.

Instinet points to private cloud and on-premise companies as the most likely to lag, which includes Dell (NYSE:DELL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and HPE (NYSE:HPE).