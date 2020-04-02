GoGold issues COVID-19 update

GoGold Resources (OTC:GLGDF +8.4% ) announces that the Mexican federal government has mandated all non-essential businesses temporarily suspend activities until April 30, 2020

As Parral is a heap leach operation, essential processes including operation of pumps to maintain solution balance will continue, while non-essential services will be temporarily suspended

At the Los Ricos project, drilling will be suspended for 30 days in compliance with the government's mandate; this is expected to have limited impact on the Company's exploration project, as there are 40 completed drill holes which are in the assaying process.