Gold gains for first time in five sessions; miners broadly higher

Gold futures settled higher as another big jump in U.S. weekly first-time jobless claims rekindled demand for the traditional safe haven play; June Comex gold +2.9% at $1,637.70/oz.

"Gold has been broadly pushing higher since the awful jobless claims report from the U.S., so it appears that dealers are buying up the asset in the face of a deteriorating economic backdrop," says David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"The longer [the coronavirus crisis] drags out, the worse the situation will be in longer term," says RJO Futures strategist Bob Haberkorn. "Gold is an asset that should do well through all this turbulence, all the money that is being printed to combat the effects of the virus and the interest rates being dropped to zero."

Indicative of sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD +1.4% ) have climbed to their highest since October 2016.

Among some of the bigger mining shares: GOLD +5.7% , NEM +3.9% , AU +5.9% , KGC +8.8% .

