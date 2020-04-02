Valuations cut for this energy group at Credit Suisse on 'lower for longer' view

Credit Suisse is cutting valuations of energy midstream companies for a second time after E&Ps updated their outlooks and the spread of coronavirus crushes demand.

Seeing growing counterparty risk and higher costs of capital, Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +1% ), Plains GP Holdings (PAGP +3.6% ) and DCP Midstream (DCP +13.1% ) and Targa Resources (TRGP +8.3% ) to Neutral from Outperform, and cuts Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM +5.6% ), EnLink Midstream (ENLC +6.4% ) and NGL Energy Partners (NGL +11.2% ) to Underperform from Neutral.

However, Dounis upgrades Magellan Midstream (MMP +1.2% ) and MPLX LP (MPLX +2.5% ) to Outperform from Neutral.

Separately, Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond says he remains on the sidelines after recent the selloff as the MLP sector faces "unprecedented challenges."

Sandler's favorites are Kinder Morgan (KMI +4.7% ) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +3.7% ), which he sees as more "advantaged" than peers.

