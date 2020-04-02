DRDGOLD in talks to restart Far West operations

DRDGOLD (DRD -0.4% ) is considering restarting its Far West Gold Recoveries surface treatment operation in South Africa, in consultation with the government and organized labor, CEO Niel Pretorius tells Bloomberg.

The company has considered various options to relaunch limited operations to sustain infrastructure and soften the impact of the stoppage without exposing employees to increased risk from the coronavirus, Pretorius says.

The CEO says he held "very constructive" talks with South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, paving the way for limited resumption of activities, and is confident of receiving support of labor unions.