Golden Minerals raises short term loan to provide cushioning for working capital

Golden Minerals (AUMN +15.5% ) says that currently the Company’s oxide mill at Velardeña continues to operate at normal levels.

In response to potential economic and market uncertainties, the Company has secured a short-term $1M loan from its largest shareholder, Sentient, with annual interest rate of 10% and maturity in December 31, 2020.

The Company is also in discussions with Compañia Minera Autlán (“Autlán”) to extend the time to repay the remaining $729,000 balance related to the $1.5M refundable deposit received for the proposed sale of its Velardeña properties.