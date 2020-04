PVH (NYSE:PVH) CEO Manny Chirico is calling out Macy's (M +1.2% ) as a survivor of the retail dark period due to the pandemic.

"I think Macy's, Jeff Gennette and his team is doing what’s necessary to weather the storm," Chirico told CNBC today. "I’m not going to speak for them, but clearly they are going to be a survivor when this is all over," he added.

Macy's is having a better day than most of its peers, which are showing losses.

