Uber, Lyft fare revenue drops over 50% - The Information

The value of passenger fares for Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has plummeted in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Information sources.

Uber could take a softer blow since it's paying drivers a lower share of fares than it did last year.

The company's revenue from passenger rides (minus driver pay) could total under $450M/month, down from the $800M/month in last year's Q1.

Lyft's passenger revenue will likely come in below $150M/month, down from $260M/month.

Uber can at least lean on Eats, which has global bookings growth of more than 50%.