Energy stocks rally on potential for price war pullback

The broader market has eased off some of its earlier gains but the oil and gas sector (XLE +8.1% ) stays strong, as May WTI crude closes +24.7% to $25.32/bbl for its largest single-day percentage gain in history and Brent crude climbed +17.8% to $29.14/bbl (CL1:COM).

Gains began early in the session and accelerated after Pres. Trump said he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to agree to cut oil production by at least 10M barrels, then surged again after Saudi officials said they would seek an emergency OPEC+ meeting and would consider substantial supply curbs as long as others were willing to join the effort.

Pres. Trump, who is meeting with some oil energy executives tomorrow, will not ask U.S. domestic oil producers to chip in with their own cuts, Reuters reports.

Today's top five gainers on the S&P 500 are oil-related names: OXY +17.9% , FANG +15.3% , FTI +15% , HAL +14.2% , APA +13.5% .

Other noteworthy winners include DVN +13.3% , COP +12.6% , EOG +10.8% , CVX +9.8% , MRO +9.4% , SLB +9.1% , HES +8.8% , XOM +6.2% , BP +5.4% .