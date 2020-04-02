Pan American raised, Fortuna cut at Scotiabank on Mexico shutdown
Apr. 02, 2020 3:44 PM ETPan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), FSMPAAS, FSMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Pan American Silver (PAAS +3.6%) is upgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform and Fortuna Silver (FSM +1.2%) is downgraded to Sector perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank, after the Mexican government ordered temporary suspension of all non-essential businesses, including mining, until April 30 due to the coronavirus.
- Scotiabank's Trevor Turnbull says he upped Pan American even as the company is affected the most out of its peers by the suspension, but the spread of the virus has "leveled the playing field."
- Fortuna Silver was downgraded on the risk that it may have to suspend its San Jose mine due to Mexican shutdown, which would leave only its Caylloma mine, which has remained in operation in Peru, but it was expected to contribute only 17% to this year's full operating cash flow.
