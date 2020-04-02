Simon Property senior management agree to pay cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

In the face of the economic uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Simon Property Group (SPG -6.4% ) confirms that David Simon, its chairman CEO and president, won't take a salary starting March 28, 2020, according to an SEC filing.

In addition, General Counsel Steven E. Fivel, and John Rulli, president of malls and chief administrative officer, agree to reduce their base salaries by 30%.

CFO and Treasurer Brian J. McDade and Assistant General Counsel Alexander L. W. Synder agree to cut their base salaries by 25%.

The salary reduction will remain in effect for a to-be-determined period of time and were unanimously approved by the board's compensation committee.

